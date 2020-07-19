Central Team Arrives in Bihar to Review Covid-19 Situation

A three-member central team reached here on Sunday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, which has witnessed a surge in novel coronavirus cases, an official said.

The team sent by the Union health ministry is being led by Luv Agarwal, who is a joint secretary in the ministry. The director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr S K Singh, and Associate Professor of Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nishchal are also part of the team.

The team will hold meetings with authorities of the health department and other officials concerned to discuss ways to contain the spread of the disease, the official said.

Taking serious view of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bihar in the recent past, the team was asked to "undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with state health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance", he said.

The state has witnessed a 2.5 times rise in COVID-19 cases since July 1 when the case count was 10,075. Till Saturday evening, the number of total positive cases in the state stood at 24,967.

The recovery rate in Bihar has also dropped to 63.17 per cent on July 19 from 77.52 per cent on July 1.

The number of sample testing is over 10,500 per day in the state at present.

Following the hike in positive cases, the state government on July 16 announced the imposition of a complete lockdown till July 31