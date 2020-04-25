Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Central Team Suggests Stricter Implementation of Lockdown in North Bengal

The central team in north Bengal said more field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Central Team Suggests Stricter Implementation of Lockdown in North Bengal
Representative image.

A central team visiting north Bengal to assess the COVID-19 situation wrote to the West Bengal government on Saturday, suggesting stricter implementation of lockdown there.

Two central teams are visiting the state -- one in Kolkata and the other at Siliguri in north Bengal.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the central team in north Bengal, led by senior bureaucrat Vineet Joshi, said more field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government.

"As an immediate measure, it is suggested that stricter implementation of lockdown is absolutely necessary to avoid any further outbreak. A larger number of field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government," Joshi said in his letter to the chief secretary.

He also sought a meeting with the police commissioner of Siliguri and details regarding the state's preparedness against COVID-19 in north Bengal. The country is under a lockdown till May 3 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

