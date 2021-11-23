Central Team Visits Rain Ravaged Villages in Puducherry

An inter-ministerial central team deputed by the Home Ministry visited rain-ravaged villages in Puducherry on Tuesday. The team led by Joint Secretary to the Ministry Rajiv Sharma also visited coastal villages and wrapped up its two-day tour here and left for neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam explained to the team the unprecedented havoc the floods had caused in several villages in the Manavely area. District Collector of Puducherry Purva Garg and officials of the Department of Revenue including Deputy Collector M. Kandasamy accompanied the team during its trip and explained to them the sufferings of different sections of people in the recent rains. After a meeting with the team on Monday, the CM had announced that all families holding either red or yellow color family ration cards would be paid a flood relief of Rs 5000 per family.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions were pounded by heavy rains for last nearly two weeks holding the people to ransom and causing extensive damage to farm lands, house and huts. The damage caused by flood to the bed dams in interior villages was also reported and a large extent of area in Bahoor was water logged.

