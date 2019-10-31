Central Team Will Assess Crop Damage Due to Unseasonal Rain in Maharashtra, Amit Shah Tells Governor
The Centre's response came after the governor called up Shah to apprise him about the damage to crops caused by floods and unseasonal rains in Maharashtra in the recent weeks.
A file photo shows a flooded area in Kolhapur. (PTI)
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a central team will be sent to Maharashtra to assess the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains in parts of the state.
Shah has conveyed this to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, according to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday evening.
The Centre's response came after the governor called up Shah to apprise him about the damage to crops caused by floods and unseasonal rains in Maharashtra in the recent weeks, the statement said.
In a related development, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray along with a party delegation met Koshyari on Thursday evening and sought his intervention in providing
relief to farmers and fishermen affected by post-monsoon rains.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma Celebrate Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday, See Pics
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- Google is Developing a Heavy ‘Ad Blocker’ for Chrome; Here's What it Plans to Target
- Elderly Couple Feeds Akshay Kumar and His Daughter 'Gur Roti', Teaches Him a 'Life Lesson'
- Lady Gaga Left Her Golden Globe Dress in Hotel, Housekeeper Who Found is Auctioning it Now