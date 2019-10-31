Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Central Team Will Assess Crop Damage Due to Unseasonal Rain in Maharashtra, Amit Shah Tells Governor

The Centre's response came after the governor called up Shah to apprise him about the damage to crops caused by floods and unseasonal rains in Maharashtra in the recent weeks.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Central Team Will Assess Crop Damage Due to Unseasonal Rain in Maharashtra, Amit Shah Tells Governor
A file photo shows a flooded area in Kolhapur. (PTI)

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a central team will be sent to Maharashtra to assess the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rains in parts of the state.

Shah has conveyed this to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, according to an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday evening.

The Centre's response came after the governor called up Shah to apprise him about the damage to crops caused by floods and unseasonal rains in Maharashtra in the recent weeks, the statement said.

In a related development, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray along with a party delegation met Koshyari on Thursday evening and sought his intervention in providing

relief to farmers and fishermen affected by post-monsoon rains.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram