English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Central Teams Arrives in Odisha to Assess Damage by Cyclone Fani
The inter-ministerial team, which reached Odisha on Sunday, is being led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj.
A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: A nine-member central team reached Odisha on Sunday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani that ravaged the state's coastal districts on May 3 and left 64 dead.
The inter-ministerial team is being led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj. Before beginning the on-the-spot assessment in the affected areas on Monday, the team members will be briefed by Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi.
The team will be split into two groups. They will visit Puri and Khurda districts, the worst affected by the cyclone, on May 13 and 14. They will visit some of the affected areas in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area on May 15 before holding a meeting with senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary A P Padhi. After completing the visit, the team will submit its report to the Centre, an official said.
About 14 lakh trees, including thousands of coconut and mango trees, were uprooted by cyclone Fani. The cyclone has also destroyed agricultural land in the the coastal areas. According to the state government's preliminary assessment, more than 30 per cent crop has been damaged in Odisha due the cyclone. More than 1,00,000 hectares of agricultural land was badly affected in 14 districts of the state.
The inter-ministerial team is being led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj. Before beginning the on-the-spot assessment in the affected areas on Monday, the team members will be briefed by Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi.
The team will be split into two groups. They will visit Puri and Khurda districts, the worst affected by the cyclone, on May 13 and 14. They will visit some of the affected areas in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area on May 15 before holding a meeting with senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary A P Padhi. After completing the visit, the team will submit its report to the Centre, an official said.
About 14 lakh trees, including thousands of coconut and mango trees, were uprooted by cyclone Fani. The cyclone has also destroyed agricultural land in the the coastal areas. According to the state government's preliminary assessment, more than 30 per cent crop has been damaged in Odisha due the cyclone. More than 1,00,000 hectares of agricultural land was badly affected in 14 districts of the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
- Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi on Mother's Day, Shraddha, Sonam Kapoor Share Throwback Photos
- BenQ W5700 Review: If Your Bank Balance Allows it, Don’t Wait For a Second Invitation
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results