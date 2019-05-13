Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Central Teams Arrives in Odisha to Assess Damage by Cyclone Fani

The inter-ministerial team, which reached Odisha on Sunday, is being led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 7:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Central Teams Arrives in Odisha to Assess Damage by Cyclone Fani
A view of the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: A nine-member central team reached Odisha on Sunday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fani that ravaged the state's coastal districts on May 3 and left 64 dead.

The inter-ministerial team is being led by Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vivek Bharadwaj. Before beginning the on-the-spot assessment in the affected areas on Monday, the team members will be briefed by Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi.

The team will be split into two groups. They will visit Puri and Khurda districts, the worst affected by the cyclone, on May 13 and 14. They will visit some of the affected areas in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area on May 15 before holding a meeting with senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary A P Padhi. After completing the visit, the team will submit its report to the Centre, an official said.

About 14 lakh trees, including thousands of coconut and mango trees, were uprooted by cyclone Fani. The cyclone has also destroyed agricultural land in the the coastal areas. According to the state government's preliminary assessment, more than 30 per cent crop has been damaged in Odisha due the cyclone. More than 1,00,000 hectares of agricultural land was badly affected in 14 districts of the state.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram