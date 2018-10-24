Central University in Uttarakhand Asks HRD Ministry to De-Affiliate DAV College for ‘Flouting Rules’

The administration of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand has written to the HRD ministry, requesting it to de-affiliate DAV College “for flouting rules”.Officiating Vice-Chancellor Annpurna Nautiyal sent a letter to the ministry on October 4, expressing grievances regarding the delay in declaration of examination results and the violence, allegedly by students, that followed.Nautiyal said the university cannot be held responsible for the delay. “Firstly, the DAV College and other government aided colleges boycotted end semester exams, which were scheduled for December 2017. The exams were then rescheduled after the winter break in March 2018. Secondly, the university did not have permanent Contoller of Exams, and one joined recently in 2018. The university declared the results of BSc VI semester of DAV PG College recently. There were 76 students absent in zoology,” her letter to the government said.“In this kind of scenario, how can the university be held responsible for not declaring results?” she said.Further, the university administration built the case for de-affiliation by citing similar action against 52 colleges, also under the HNB Garhwal University, and attaching them with Sri Dev Suman University “even without amending the rules”. The university had 171 colleges affiliated to it.“Interestingly, the Uttarakhand government has de-affiliated 52 colleges from HNB Garhwal University from the current session and affiliated them to Sri Dev Suman University even without amending the Act,” read the letter to the HRD ministry.“The de-affiliation from HNB University was proposed without amendment in the Central University Act 2009. If those colleges can be considered for de-affiliation by the state government, then why not de-affiliate the government-aided colleges like DAV from us?” Nautiyal said.In the complaint made to the ministry, the administration said, “The DAV PG College, a government aided college, is the biggest one with the strength of more than 10,000 students. But this College along with other colleges of Dehra Dun have not been affiliated with the Sri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University by the state government.”“As DAV PG College is famous for flouting of rules, therefore de-affiliate to deal with this College,” it said.According to Nautiyal, on September 28, 2018 “DAV students came to the university and ransacked offices. We could have addressed the grievances regarding the delay in the declaration of results through dialogue and negotiations. But it seems that they wanted to resort to ransacking and attacking the campus. Even the faculty members from DAV joined the crowd. We filed a police complaint in this case,” she told News18. She said that it is the first batch to graduate under the new CBCS system.“In view of the scenario, if any amendment in the university Act statutes 2009 is possible, I would earnestly request you to kindly institute the process as soon as possible and help by de-affiliating this college from HNB Garhwal University so that the university works towards excellence,” concluded the letter.News 18 wrote to the administration of DAV and this the story will be updated as and when they respond. The HRD Ministry is learnt to have communicated to them on the independence to de-affiliate a college.