Central University of Kashmir Starts Recruitment to Various Non-teaching Posts, Check Details at www.cukashmir.ac.in

The Central University of Kashmir has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for various non-teaching posts at the varsity on its official website www.cukashmir.ac.in.

Through a circular issued on the portal of varsity, a total of 9 vacancies have been notified in different categories. Out of the total posts, two positions are for personal assistant, and one each for librarian, deputy librarian, library assistant, assistant registrar, private secretary and technical assistant.

Candidates, who wish to apply for the positions, can submit their online application on or before May 17, 2020.

The notification has said candidates who have already applied for the post of Deputy Librarian via the Employment Notification dated February 4 will have to again apply as per latest UGC Regulations along with required documents for fresh screenings. The university has, however, exempted these aspirants from paying fee again.

One can also check the notification by directly clicking on this link.

Candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to pay Rs 300, while for reserved category students application fee has been fixed at Rs 150. The university has said it will only accept applications through online and any hard copy applications will stand rejected.

How to apply for the positions

Step 1) Go to the official website – www.cukashmir.ac.in.

Step 2) Go to “What’s New” section.

Step 3) Click on “Online Application Form For Different Non-Teaching Positions.”

Step 4) Post clicking the section a new page will open.

Step 5) Enter registration details.

Step 6) Go to login page and submit all information and documents.

Step 7) Take a print out of application form for future reference.

