Central University of Orissa Admissions 2018 to Begin Today at cuo.ac.in, Entrance Exam on 30th June/1st July 2018

The Central University of Orissa Admissions 2018 application process is scheduled to begin today on its official website – cuo.ac.in . Candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Research programmes offered by the Central University of Orissa, Koraput, Odisha must apply online for the entrance examinations that will be held on 30June and 1July at various centers in Koraput, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bhawanipatna, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Baripada, Keonjhar, Ranchi, Kolkata, Raipur and Visakhapatnam.The varsity is inviting applications for various programmes including B.C.A., B.Ed., M.B.A., 5 yr. Integrated M.Sc. in Mathematics, M.A. - Economics/English/Hindi/Journalism & Mass Communication/Odia/Sanskrit/Sociology, M.Sc. - Anthropology/Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/Statistics, M.Phil. - Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/Economics/Education/Journalism & Mass Communication/Odia/Statistics, and Ph.D. - Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/Economics/Education/Statistics.Interested candidates must keep an eye on the official website and apply online for the Entrance Exam of relevant course once the Registration window is made available.