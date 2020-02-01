Central Vista Makeover: Public Works Dept Witnesses Three-fold Increase in Budgetary Allocation

New Delhi: The CPWD, which is executing the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, witnessed a three-fold increase with an allocation of around Rs 3,000 crore in the Union Budget.

In the revised budget of 2019-20, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), a prime construction agency of the Union government, had been given Rs 1,135.72 crore.

In the 2020-21 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Saturday, the agency has been given Rs 3,033.41 crore.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate.

According to an official, the CPWD has estimated that the redevelopment of Central Vista will cost around Rs 12,879 crore.

The triangular Parliament building is targeted to be constructed by August 2022, when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024.

Under the project, the prime minister's residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block and the vice-president's new house will be in the vicinity of the North Block.

"The residence and office of the prime minister will be close enough so that the prime minister can walk to office from home," a source had said last month.

The common Central Secretariat will comprise 10 buildings, five on each side of Central Vista. Each building will have eight floors, which will house various ministries.

There are currently around 25,000 to 32,000 employees working in various ministries situated in different locations in the Lutyens' Delhi. The common Central Secretariat will accommodate more employees at one place.

