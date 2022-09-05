Central Vista Revamp: Red Granite Walkways, Widened Green Lawns Give Delhi’s Power Corridor Chic Makeover

The Central Vista Avenue will soon be thrown open to the public after 20 months of hard work. Revamped red granite walkways and canal area with a bubbling fountain as its central feature amid lush greenery will not only add to the beauty of the national capital but also benefit visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on September 8 under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The revamped area along Rajpath will have food stalls from all the states, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security, but people would miss only one thing — food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road.

On the day of inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the general public. Five vending zones with 40 vendors each have been allowed as per the plan, but they will not be allowed to sell items in the garden area.

A senior official said there will be heavy deployment of police personnel and security guards to ensure that there is no theft and damage to newly-installed facilities. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch. The official said 19 acres of total canal area have been revamped and fitted with infrastructure such as aerators. There are 16 bridges on the entire stretch and boating will be allowed in two canals — one near Krishi Bhawan and another one around Vanijya Bhawan.

Along Rajpath, the area spreading 3.9 lakh sq m has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. Another official said parking space for 1,125 vehicles have been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses have been created near the India Gate.

There are 74 historic light poles and chain links that have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s character.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the 3-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

(With PTI inputs)

