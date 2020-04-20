Centre Accuses Pinarayi Govt of 'Diluting' Lockdown as Kerala Reopens Restaurants, Allows Pvt Vehicles

The decision of the Kerala government to open restaurants as well as allow private vehicles on an odd-even basis as part of relaxations in the lockdown due to coronavirus has not gone down well with the Centre, which has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of “diluting” guidelines issued by MHA.

The Union Home Ministry has taken strong objection to the Kerala government's decision to allow opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in municipal areas.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 “has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15”.

“Such additional activities allowed by the government of Kerala, include opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheeler and pillion riding on scooters”.

This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the home ministry said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government on Saturday released detailed guidelines to reopen Kerala in a staggered manner from Monday as it divided the state into four zones – Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green.

The districts in the red zone - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram - will not have any relaxations, the guidelines said, and hotspots in each of them will remain sealed and have only two entry/exit points for supply of essential goods and services.

In other places based on the zone classification, private vehicles will be allowed in odd-even scheme within the districts, and even restaurants will be allowed dine-in facilities till 7 pm and takeout till 8 pm. Bus travel for short distances will also be allowed within districts. Strict social distancing norms will have to be followed for all these services, officials said.

In Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam, districts under Orange A zone, partial relaxation from the lockdown will be given from April 24, while Orange B districts Alappuzha, Trivandrum, Palakkad, Wayanad and Thrissur will get partial relaxation from Monday.

The state has greatly managed to flatten the curve as fresh daily cases have dropped to the single-digit level and number of people getting discharged from hospitals greatly outnumbering new admissions. In the last 7 days, there have been just 32 new cases, while 129 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the same time period.

The government has classified two districts, Kottayam and ldukki, in the green zone, that will greatly see restrictions being lifted from Monday.

Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of Covid-19 in the state, taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured.

