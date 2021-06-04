Might Ease Covid-19 Curbs in Telangana as Cases Reduce, Says KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday accused the Centre of adding to vaccine woes of the states due to its “inept policy".

The Minister took a swipe at the Union Government for its Covid response that allegedly led to a “slow pace of inoculation drive amid shortage of doses".

He inaugurated a 150 ICU bed facility at TIMS in Gachhibowli. Later, KTR hit out that the Centre was not able to keep at least 25 per cent of jab stocks for the country’s needs.

Though Hyderabad is the medical hub of the world, the Telangana state could not get adequate jabs to vaccinate coronavirus patients, he said.

KTR said that the Centre has to bring 50 crore doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from abroad and disburse them among the states.

He said the Centre ought to acquire more vaccines to fight coronavirus cases in the country and bring normalcy.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the hospital and Covid ward and interacted with the patients. The minister said that TIMS has 1,200 beds now and 150 more ICU beds were added. He also appreciated the efforts of the medical fraternity during the crisis.

House-to-house survey helps to address cases in rural areas on a priority basis, he said.

As the lockdown period extended till June 9 in the state, the situation showed a downward trend in cases and fatalities.

The state government is trying to contain the virus spread through lockdown, the IT Minister said. As cases and deaths came down significantly there is a possibility to unlocking and ensuring people get back to normal lives, he added.

“We are have been able to do better than our neighbor states in containing coronavirus cases and deaths with efficient measures," he said.

On Friday, Telangana saw a dip in cases and fatalities. According to the government health bulletin, in last 24 hours, recoveries outnumbered the positive cases as fresh toll pegged at 15 in the state.

While 3,821 recoveries were reported, the positive cases were at 2,175 out of 1,36,096 tests were conducted across the state.

The bulletin informed that the state’s fresh death toll was at 15, putting the total at 3,346.

The bulletin said that Telangana’s death rate was less compared to national level with 0.56 per cent and national death rate was at 1.2 percent.

The bulletin said that the recoveries rate in the state was at 94.16 per cent and nation level recovery rate at 93 per cent.

