Centre Advisory to States on Holistic Planning for Pedestrian-friendly Market Spaces in Cities

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued an advisory to states on holistic planning for pedestrian-friendly market spaces in various cities, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

It stated that the selection of city market spaces for pedestrianisation may be done by the end of this month. The planning of the area through stakeholder consultation can be undertaken till September this year, it stated.

An official said the advisory has suggested that cities with a population of over a million can select at least three market places for pedestrianisation.

The statement stated the planning for pedestrian-friendly market space may be done in consultation with the stakeholders -- vendors, municipal officers, traffic police, parking facility owners, shop owners and consumers.

Once the plan is made, cities can start its implementation in two phases -- short and long term, it said.



"Municipal bodies may increase the width of footpaths of the streets leading to the market. Adequate provision of high-frequency public transit may be ensured for citizens to access the market area in a comfortable manner," it added.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presents us with an opportunity to reimagine streets for people. To make market areas COVID-19 safe and people-friendly, the need of the hour is for Indian cities to consider pedestrianizing them," it also added.