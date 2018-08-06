Centre All Set to Introduce Bill Restoring Provisions of SC/ST Act in Parliament Today

The government on Monday will introduce a Bill to restore the original provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which the Supreme Court had struck down in a March ruling.Social Welfare Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot is scheduled to propose introduction of the bill in the House during the legislative business today.Monsoon session of parliament ends this week, and many Dalit organisations and political parties, including some NDA allies, had sought legislative intervention from the government on the 1989 Law before the houses are prorogued.The union cabinet had last week cleared the amendment bill seeking to re-instate stricter bail provisions against those booked under the act.The amendment Bill seeks to insert Section 18A in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.Section 18A tends to override the apex court judgment in March, that has been in the eye of a storm over allegedly diluting the law to safeguard the marginalised sections in the society.According to this new Section, there will not be any requirement to conduct a preliminary inquiry before an FIR is to be registered.The new law seeks to do away with the earlier directions of the Court, and says that "arrest, if necessary, of a person shall not require any approval".The proposed Section also moves to invalidate another directive by the top court by which a provision for pre-arrest bail was sought to be introduced in the statute.