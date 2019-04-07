English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Allowed Pulwama Attack to Help Modi Win Lok Sabha Election: Farooq Abdullah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to win the election, so he did this 'karnama' (misadventure), said the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference president.
Farooq Abdullah led an NC sit-in against the ban on civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday.
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday alleged that the Central government knew about the Pulwama terror attack, but allowed it to happen so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could win the upcoming election.
"It is the Centre's mistake. It was aware that the attack was going to happen. Where did the explosives come from? Modi had to win the election, so he did this 'karnama' (misadventure)," said Abdullah, who on Sunday led an NC sit-in against the ban on civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
"We are being pushed for no fault of ours. Are we living in a free country or is this a colony? They have imprisoned us. They must lift this ban before there is more bloodshed in Kashmir," Abdullah warned the authorities.
The state government has banned civilian and public transport on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sundays and Wednesdays to ensure safe passage to convoys of security forces in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers.
The state government has banned civilian and public transport on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sundays and Wednesdays to ensure safe passage to convoys of security forces in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers.
