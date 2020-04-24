Take the pledge to vote

Centre Allows COVID-19 Pool Testing, Plasma Therapy in Maharashtra: Minister

Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the approval was given by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a video-conference meeting with the health ministers and secretaries of all the states.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
Centre Allows COVID-19 Pool Testing, Plasma Therapy in Maharashtra: Minister
A medic collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test at a sample collection centre, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the Centre has allowed the state to conduct pool testing of samples of suspected coronavirus patients and also gave its nod for using plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment.

He said that the approval was given by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a video-conference meeting with the health ministers and secretaries of all the states.

Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, and therefore, increases testing capacity.

Under the plasma therapy technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted.

Tope said that the issues of portable pulse oximeter and X-ray tests for easy testing of coronavirus patients and measures to lower the mortality rate were also discussed during the meeting with the Union minister. Talks were also held on disinfection and sanitisation of PPE kits for reuse, he said.

The minister said that the state health department has counselled 47,000 migrant workers staying in 944 shelter camps by conducting mental health camps for them.

