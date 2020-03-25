Take the pledge to vote

Centre Allows Employees Due to Vacate Official Flats to Stay Till May 31

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has received calls from allottees of General Pool Residential Accommodations that they were not able to vacate flats in light of government advisories.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday decided to allow its employees who were due to vacate their official flats to stay May 31, officials said.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has received calls from allottees of General Pool Residential Accommodations (GPRA) that they were not able to vacate flats in light of government advisories on social distancing and the 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The ministry considered the extraordinary situation which is not conducive to move out of any accommodation to vacate and has, therefore, allowed suo-moto retention for the period from March 17 to May 31 for all allottees...who were/are expected to vacate or shift their flats/ houses," it said in a statement.

This relaxation will be applicable to all cases of retention and change of accommodation under GPRA Rules.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday.

