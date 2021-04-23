india

Centre Allows Feasibility Study of Delivering Covid-19 Vaccine Via Drones
Centre Allows Feasibility Study of Delivering Covid-19 Vaccine Via Drones

As per Ministry of Civil Aviation, the study will be conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

Centre has granted conditional exemption to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones.

As per Ministry of Civil Aviation, the study will be conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

“The permission exemption is valid for a period of one year or until further orders," the statement said.

“In case of violation of any condition, the exemption shall become null and void and action may be initiated by MoCA and DGCA."

first published:April 23, 2021, 07:33 IST