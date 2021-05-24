Centre Allows On-Site Registration for Those Above 18 at Govt Vaccination Centres

The Centre on Monday gave its nod to on-site, or walk-in, registration of “a few beneficiaries" in the 18-44 age group at government-run Covid vaccination facilities to “minimise vaccine wastage".

The step would help use “some doses… left unutilised in case online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on day of vaccination", the government said.

The facility of only online appointment mode given initially to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years helped to avoid overcrowding at the vaccination centres, said the ministry.

“This feature will be used only upon the decision of the respective State/UT Government to do so. State/UT must decide on the opening of on-site registrations/facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18-44 years age group based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimize vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years," the ministry said in a statement.

The Union Health Ministry has further advised states and union territories that abundant caution should be exercised and extreme due care should be taken while opening up on-site registration and appointment for 18-44 years age group, in order to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged states to reduce vaccine wastage. “There is an issue of vaccine wastage. Wasting even a single dose means not being able to give a shield to a life," said the PM during his interaction with field officials and district magistrates from 10 states.

“When vaccines are delivered to you all, we must ensure there is no wastage. You all must monitor this in both urban and rural areas. Stopping vaccine wastage is critical and you all must ensure that we do not have any (wastage)," he added.

Further speaking about the supply of doses to states, the PM said that the Union health ministry is providing information to the states regarding vaccines for 15 days. “Vaccine supply will help you in managing vaccination timelines," he said.

