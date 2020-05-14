INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Centre Allows States, Union Territories to Hire Buses for Transportation of Train Passengers

New Delhi Railway Station (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi Railway Station (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
Share this:

The Centre on Thursday allowed states and union territories to hire special buses to ferry train passengers from stations where public and private vehicles are not available to their destinations.

In a letter to all state governments and Union Territory administrations, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said some of the state governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry passengers arriving by train to their home, keeping in view restrictions placed on public and personal transport in various zones.

"Keeping in view the situation, state and Union Territory governments are allowed to engage special buses from railway stations wherever public or personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms," Bhalla said.

The home secretary also said that under the standard operating protocol issued by the home ministry, to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets.

The central government has resumed the train services connecting New Delhi with 15 destinations in different parts of the country beginning Tuesday.

The Indian Railways is also running several hundred trains from various parts of the country to transport migrant labourers to states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading