Centre and Delhi Govt Move Supreme Court against HC Order on Joint Execution of Nirbhaya Rape Convicts

New Delhi: The Centre and the Delhi government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the dismissal of their plea challenging a trial court's order staying execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The development came hours after the High Court verdict, which quashed the Centre's plea against the trial court's order staying the execution of their death sentence. It also said the four convicts have to be executed together, not separately.

The court also faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrant after rejection of appeals of the convicts by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) — who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

A lawyer associated with the matter said the grounds taken for challenge in the top court are almost the same as taken in the high court while filing the appeal against the trial court order.

The lawyer said that since the copy of the high court verdict is awaited, the Centre and the Delhi government preferred not to wait anymore and have stated in the petition in the apex court that the convicts can be hanged separately as Mukesh has exhausted all his remedies, including the mercy plea.

(With inputs from PTI)

