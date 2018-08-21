Bihar governor and BJP’s former national vice-president, Satya Pal Malik, was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as President Ram Nath Kovind okayed a string of appointments and transfers.The Centre had given an extension to NN Vohra as J&K Governor till August 26 keeping in mind the Amarnath Yatra after the state government was dissolved in June. The state has been under Governor’s Rule ever since BJP pulled out of its coalition with the PDP on June 20, soon after which Mehbooba Mufti quit as the chief minister.Malik, 72, has previously served as the union minister of state, parliamentary affairs and tourism and has held many important positions in central and state governments.He was also a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms and a Lok Sabha MP from 1989 to 1990. Malik was also a Member of Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 1974 to 1977. In his political career, he has also been the chairman and member of many parliamentary committees.Apart from the appointment of Malik, the Centre has appointed BJP veteran and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s close aide Lal Ji Tandon as Governor of Bihar and Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Haryana.Tathagata Roy, who was the Governor of Tripura has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya while Kaptan Singh Solanki, who was Governor of Haryana has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura. Baby Rani Maurya has been made the Governor of Uttarakhand.