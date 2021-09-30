Centre Approves Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam Railway Line

The Union Cabinet approved the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh and Rajkot-Kanalus line in Gujarat. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 1095.88 crore. The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The government has approved the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam rail line. This will give a new impetus to the social and economic development of the region and boost local tourism,” tweeted PM Modi.

भारतीय रेलवे के विकास में एक नया अध्याय जुड़ने वाला है। सरकार ने आज एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते हुए नीमच-रतलाम रेल लाइन के दोहरीकरण को मंजूरी दी है। इससे जहां क्षेत्र के सामाजिक और आर्थिक विकास को नई गति मिलेगी, वहीं स्थानीय पर्यटन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। https://t.co/mkezmQayWu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2021

The Union Railway Ministry in its tweet said that the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam line will ensure speedy movement of trains and boost the economy of the region.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the rail project in the Cabinet meeting. This project will provide benefits to areas with industrial activities and cultural heritage.”

The total length of the doubling of the railway line is 132.9 km. The project completion cost will be Rs 1184.67 crore.

The Indian Railways plans to complete the project by March 2025. With the completion of the project speed of goods trains will be increased and more passenger trains could run on the route. Doubling of the tracks will reduce the journey time for the passenger trains.

According to the Indian Railways, the track utilization on the Nimach-Ratlam line was upto 145percent. With the doubling of the route passenger and goods trains will take less time to cover the 139 kilometer long stretch.

The doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam rail route will benefit the development of small towns and cities.

Areas surrounding Nimach and Chitorgarh have cement grade limestone in abundance and now with doubling of the railway line traffic on the section will increase as new cement factories are coming up in the region. The Indian Railways expects to get freight orders in large numbers from Reliance Petroleum, Essar and Tata Chemicals.

