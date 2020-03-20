Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre Approves Land-Use Change for Execution of Ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 10:07 PM IST
Centre Approves Land-Use Change for Execution of Ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)

New Delhi: The Centre approved the land-use change for the execution of its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project in Lutyens' Delhi with the issuance of a notification by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to sources, the prime minister's residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block and vice-president's new house will be in the vicinity of the North Block.

The vice president's current residence is among those buildings identified by the government for demolition in Lutyens' Delhi for the purpose of the project, they said.

