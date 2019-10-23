Centre Approves Proposal to Grant Ownership Rights to 40 Lakh People in Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi
The move to legalise unauthorised illegal colonies comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on cabinet decisions, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar are also seen. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)
New Delhi: In a move that will benefit 40 lakh people, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
The proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee, he said.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital.
The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.
Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the road map for it was based on a proposal sent by the Delhi government in July and that the Centre should start the process immediately.
"The Union Cabinet has prepared road map based on our proposal sent in July. We want the central government to start the process immediately. There should be no further delay," he said, adding that the Delhi government had suggested that colonies on the land of the Archaeological Survey of India should be exempted.
The decision "is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies" spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower income groups, he said. It does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anantram Dairy, Puri added.
In July, the Delhi government proposed a set of parameters to regularise the 1,797 colonies, which include charging one per cent cost of circle rate of land for up to 200 square metre plot from occupants besides a nominal penalty.
(With inputs from agencies)
