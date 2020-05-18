INDIA

1-MIN READ

Centre Asks 50% of its Junior Employees to Start Attending Office

Image for representation.

Those officers who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, a communique said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
The Centre on Monday asked 50 per cent of its junior employees, below the level of deputy secretary, to join work in office, according to an official communique.

Due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, only 33 per cent of such employees were asked to attend office till now.

"For regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of deputy secretary, all heads of the department shall prepare a roster so as to ensure that 50 per cent of officers and staff attend office on every alternate day," it said.

Those officers who are not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, the communique's issued to all central government departments by the Personnel Ministry said.

All officers of the level of deputy secretary and above shall attend office on all working days, it said.

All heads of the department have been asked to ensure that the 50 per cent of officers and staff who attend office observe staggered timings, the Personnel Ministry said.

