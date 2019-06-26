Centre Asks AAP Govt to Review Its Decision to Hold Work on Delhi Metro Phase-4 Project: Source

New Delhi: The Centre has asked the Delhi government to review its decision to not start work on Metro Phase-4 project till the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs revises its approval for the same, sources said Wednesday.

The AAP government had in April directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) not to start the work on Phase-4 project till the ministry revises its approval in tune with the AAP dispensation's assent, a source said.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra has written to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, asking him to review the decision of the GNCTD for stopping the work of Phase-IV and lift this embargo at the earliest in public interest, the source said.

The Union cabinet had in March approved three of six corridors of the Metro Phase-4 approved by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government while giving its nod to all six corridors.

The three corridors approved by the Union Cabinet are Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Janakpuri West-R K Ashram (28.92 km) and Tughlakabad-Aerocity (20.20 km).

The other three corridors of phase-4 which have not been approved by the Centre are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

The AAP government had objected it, alleging that the Union government has made some "unilateral changes" in the project, without communicating any reasons.

According to the source, Mishra wrote the letter, "Delhi Metro Phase-IV has already been delayed by more than four years for want of approval by GNCTD. The directive of GNCTD to DMRC not to start the work of phase-4 will further jeopardise of expansion of Metro network in the capital and leave it devoid of its benefits apart from adding to cost and time overruns."