Centre Asks Indians to Avoid all Non-essential Travel to Haiti
The security situation in Haiti has deteriorated, with reports of violent crime such as armed robbery and increased risk at night and in isolated areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
New Delhi: India on Monday issued a travel advisory in the wake of the "deteriorated" security situation in Haiti, asking its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the Caribbean country.
"The security situation in Haiti has deteriorated, with reports of violent crime such as armed robbery and increased risk at night and in isolated areas. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti for the present," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
"In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, may contact our Embassy in Havana (concurrently accredited to Haiti) for any assistance. The helplines numbers of Indian Embassy in Havana are available on the Mission's website," it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Opens up About His Wedding Plans with Malaika Arora
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea