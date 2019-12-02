Centre Asks Indians to Avoid all Non-essential Travel to Haiti

New Delhi: India on Monday issued a travel advisory in the wake of the "deteriorated" security situation in Haiti, asking its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the Caribbean country.

"The security situation in Haiti has deteriorated, with reports of violent crime such as armed robbery and increased risk at night and in isolated areas. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti for the present," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, may contact our Embassy in Havana (concurrently accredited to Haiti) for any assistance. The helplines numbers of Indian Embassy in Havana are available on the Mission's website," it said.

