Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Centre Asks NIA to Initiate Process of Probing Case Against Arrested J&K DSP Davinder Singh

The formal notification of handing over the case to the NIA is expected to be issued by the ministry soon, an official privy to the development said.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 9:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Asks NIA to Initiate Process of Probing Case Against Arrested J&K DSP Davinder Singh
File photo of Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh.

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to initiate the process of probing the case of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh, who was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two militants to Jammu last weekend, officials said on Thursday.

The formal notification of handing over the case to the NIA is expected to be issued by the ministry soon, an official privy to the development said.

Necessary formalities are being completed in Jammu as well as in Delhi before the probe agency takes over the case. The NIA has been credited with breaking the nexus between stone-pelters and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Some NIA members, posted in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, were present during the preliminary questioning of Singh and three others -- Naveed Babu, a self-styled district commander of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, his associate Atif Ahmed and a lawyer, Irfan Ahmad Mir, who has been named as an active overground worker for terror groups by police.

The officials said all records would be handed over to the NIA after the case is registered by the agency.

A Jammu and Kashmir government order on Thursday also said that the sensitive airports of Srinagar and Jammu are to be "immediately" brought under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in view of Singh's arrest.

Singh, who was arrested along with the three other people on Saturday, had ferried Babu to Jammu last year and facilitated his return to Shopian after "rest and recuperation". He is believed to have taken Rs 12 lakh for "smuggling" the two militants to Chandigarh and arrange for their accommodation for a couple of months, the officials said.

Mir, who was driving the vehicle when he along with the others were caught by the police from a national highway in Kulgam district, may become a prize catch for the NIA as it is alleged that he was carrying orders from Pakistan. He had visited the neighbouring country five times on an Indian passport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram