Centre Asks States and UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting, Flags 'Possibility of Violence'

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday alerted all states and Union Territories about the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, adding that calls to incite violence had been made in various quarters.In a press release, the ministry said it has asked all states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility."The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding the possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.The ministry said states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. "This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have made certain statements that may lead to violence and disruption in the counting process, an official said.The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the counting of votes to take place on Thursday.