English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Asks States and UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting, Flags 'Possibility of Violence'
The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.
Prayagraj: A security person stands guard near a strong room where EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) are kept, on the eve of Lok Sabha elections results, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday alerted all states and Union Territories about the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, adding that calls to incite violence had been made in various quarters.
In a press release, the ministry said it has asked all states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.
"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding the possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.
The ministry said states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. "This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.
The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have made certain statements that may lead to violence and disruption in the counting process, an official said.
The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the counting of votes to take place on Thursday.
In a press release, the ministry said it has asked all states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.
"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding the possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.
The ministry said states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. "This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.
The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have made certain statements that may lead to violence and disruption in the counting process, an official said.
The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the counting of votes to take place on Thursday.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results