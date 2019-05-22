Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Centre Asks States and UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting, Flags 'Possibility of Violence'

The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Asks States and UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting, Flags 'Possibility of Violence'
Prayagraj: A security person stands guard near a strong room where EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) are kept, on the eve of Lok Sabha elections results, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday alerted all states and Union Territories about the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, adding that calls to incite violence had been made in various quarters.

In a press release, the ministry said it has asked all states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.

"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding the possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said.

The ministry said states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes. "This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it said.

The central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have made certain statements that may lead to violence and disruption in the counting process, an official said.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the counting of votes to take place on Thursday.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram