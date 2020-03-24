Centre Asks States to Allow Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics to Work Amid Virus Lockdown

New Delhi: Amid complete lockdown in many states to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Centre on Tuesday directed state governments to allow normal functioning of veterinary hospitals and clinics.

However, veterinarians and related officials should ensure strict personal hygiene and avoid public gathering, the Union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fishery Ministry said in a directive.

"...it is requested that veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in the state, including private veterinary clinics, veterinary pathologies, animal shelters etc. function in the normal course and the veterinary services be considered in the list of 'Essential Services'," the ministry said.

It is necessary to ensure continuous emergency services in the animal husbandry and veterinary sector, especially in emergent animal health situations, it said.

Emergency services like disease diagnosis and treatment, monitoring of any emergency livestock and poultry diseases, immediate disease reporting should not be restricted in the states, it added.

A total of 33 states and union territories have imposed lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

