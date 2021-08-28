Centre Asks States to Avoid Large Gatherings in Festive Season Amid Row Over 'Dahi Handi' in Maha

The Centre on Saturday advised states to avoid large gatherings in the festive season amid demands for permission to hold celebrations like Dahi Handi on Janmastami.

In his latest communication with states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has advised States to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed as there is a risk of numbers rising during or after the festival season.

“State governments/UT administrations are further advised to avoid large gatherings during festival season and if required, impose large gatherings with a view to curb such gatherings," Home secretary Ajay Bhalla told state chief secretaries and Union Territory administrators in his latest letter.

The BJP Maharashtra unit has protested against the Maharashtra government’s decision to deny permission to hold Dahi Handi celebrations this year. State BJP Leader Ram Kadam said in a tweet on Saturday morning that the festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated with Dahi Handi even if the government denied permission.

“If Maharashtra government frames a rule and allows dahi handi celebrations for Janmashtami then it is welcome. Otherwise we will celebrate even without permission. Hindu brothers do not need free advise on what we should or should not do sitting at home," he said in a tweet.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his communication with States and UTs expressed satisfaction that the overall Covid numbers in the country appeared stable, but said that districts where high positivity rate was being reported, more steps must be taken.

He said that it must be ensured that areas where the virus was low or non-existent, people were adequately protected by, “progressively ramping up testing and other measures like ILI/SARI surveillance, market surveillance and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour."

Measures suggested by the Centre to keep a check on Covid-19:

Identify the early warning signs of a potential surge.

To curb spread by taking localised measures like containment.

To follow the guidelines provided by the Union health ministry.

To test, track, treat, and vaccinate.

To strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.

To vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people.

The Centre has warned that the weekly data on Covid-appropriate behaviour suggests lax enforcement.

States have been asked to hold officers accountable if steps like social distancing, mask-wearing in public are not enforced strictly. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also extended the Covid-containment guidelines in place till September 30.

