Centre Asks States to be Ready with Plan to Deal With Side-effects While Preparing for Vaccine Distribution

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked states to come up with plans for the distribution of the vaccine against COVID-19 and measures to deal with the vaccine-related side-effects as part of its efforts towards safe delivery of the vaccine among masses.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the central government in a letter dated November 18 urged the states to take steps to “strengthen Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) surveillance following Covid-19 vaccinations to maintain confidence in safety of vaccines”.

“MoHF has identified initiatives which are essential to further strengthen the existing AEFI Surveillance System of India so that timely and complete AEFI reporting for Covid-19 vaccination is possible,” the letter reads.

The move comes two days after chief ministers of various states flagged aspects related to the planned COVID-19 vaccination campaign, including logistics, priority-based distribution and monitoring of possible side effects during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The letter also advises states to form Block Task Force (BTF) to further decentralise planning and preparedness for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter is part of an ongoing communication between the Centre and the states in the run up to the vaccine distribution. The Union Health Ministry has asked states to work on a cold chain plan and also on preparing healthcare infrastructure in any eventuality of a medical emergency after inoculation. It is the nodal ministry handling the COVID 19 crisis in the country.