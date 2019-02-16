LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Centre Asks States to Ensure Security of Students, Residents Belonging to J&K

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of Pulwama attack

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Asks States to Ensure Security of Students, Residents Belonging to J&K
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during an all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday asked all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas in the wake of threats to them in some parts of the country, officials said.

The advisory came hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured an all party meeting of doing the needful for the protection of the Kashmiri students and people who were allegedly threatened after the terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

A Home Ministry official said there have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation. "Therefore, the Home Ministry today issued an advisory to all states/UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security," the official said.

Some Kashmiri youths studying in the Uttarakhand capital, Dehradun, have alleged that they were harassed and have been asked by their landlords to vacate accommodations fearing attacks on their properties in the aftermath of the attack.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram