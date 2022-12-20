Centre Asks States to Step Up Genome Sequencing of Covid-19 Samples As Cases Boom in China, Japan, US

In the wake of sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in China and several other countries, the Centre on Tuesday asked states to step up genome sequencing of positive samples. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review Covid situation in the country with ministry officials on Wednesday, sources said.

“In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same. In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLS) that are mapped to the States and UTS,” the health ministry said.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary (Health) of all states/union territories and said monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is having around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly, Bhushan said.

In his letter, he also referred to the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of COVID- 19 issued by the ministry in June this year. It calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare also commended the consistent hard work put in by all States/UTs and will continue to extend required support to all states in this regard.

India recorded 112 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,490, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The Covid tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,199). The death toll stands at 5,30,677 with three fatalities, which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.

More than 60% of China and 10% of the world’s population is likely to be infected with Covid-19 over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions, top epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding has estimated.

According to Feigl-Ding, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) goal is “let whoever needs to be infected, infected, let whoever needs to die, die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production.”

“THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of China & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start,” he tweeted.

China’s health authorities on Monday announced two Covid-19 deaths — the country’s first reported fatalities in weeks — amid an expected surge of illnesses after it eased its strict “zero-Covid” approach.

Unofficial reports point to a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to Covid-19 were increasing. Before Monday’s two reported deaths — both in Beijing — China had not reported a death from Covid-19 since December. 4.

