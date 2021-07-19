Centre Asks Telangana to Stop Further Release of Water Through Srisailam & Nagarjunasagar Dams

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has requested Telangana to stop further release of water through Srisailam Dam, Nagarjunasagar Dam and Pulichintala project, as it has been agreed that the amount drawn for power generation is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs, Union minister Bishweswar Tudu said on Monday.

The development comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to the Union jal shakti minister on July 5, saying, “Telangana continues to unilaterally operate hydel power generation from Nagarjunasagar project without placing indent before KRMB and in violation of the protocol for water drawals."

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Tudu, who is the minister of state in the Jal Shakti Ministry, said, “The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) vide its letter dated 15.07.2021 has requested the Telangana State GENCO authorities to stop further release of water through Srisailam Dam (Left Power House), Nagarjunasagar Dam and Pulichintala Project, as it is agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs."

The Jal Shakti Ministry on July 15 notified the Godavari and the Krishna river management boards, giving them more teeth to administer, regulate, operate and maintain projects listed on these two rivers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The notification is expected to reduce the friction in the area of water management between the two states, the ministry had said last week.

