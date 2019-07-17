Centre, Assam Govt Move Supreme Court Seeking Re-verification of 20% of Draft NRC Data
The Centre's plea also sought to suitably modify the timeline fixed for publication of final NRC from July 31, 2019, to a future date, stating the given is lesser to complete the process authentically.
People wait to check their names on the draft NRC list at a centre in Nagaon district, Assam. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Centre and the Assam government have moved the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of 20% of the names in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.
The pleas come a fortnight before the July 31 deadline set by the apex court for publication of the final list.
The Centre's plea on Tuesday also sought to suitably modify the timeline fixed for publication of final NRC from July 31, 2019, to a future date, stating the given is lesser to complete the process authentically.
In the affidavit, the Centre had sought a direction for 20% re-verification of the final draft NRC in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10% in rest of Assam.
Top officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the government is concerned over the draft NRC data showing wide discrepancies with that of the government data on illegal immigrants in the districts bordering Assam.
"We are getting representations from both sides. One side claims illegal migrants are getting their name registered in the NRC using forged documents, while genuine Indians are getting left out," a top ministry official told CNN News18.
A day after the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told Parliament that the BJP is committed to implementing the NRC and weeding out illegal immigrants across the country.
Replying in Rajya Sabha during the question hour, Shah said, "We will identify all illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country and deport them as per international law."
He also reiterated that the BJP in its manifesto has made its commitment clear to deport all illegal migrants.
Though the government has already moved the apex court seeking more time, the top officials said even the legislative route is being considered if the SC order is not in favour of the government.
