Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Centre Assures Flood-hit Kerala of 'Liberal' Support After Governor P Sathasivam Writes to Amit Shah

In a press release, the governor said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed him that the Centre would consider providing a 'liberal support' to Kerala in view of the flood situation in the southern state.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Assures Flood-hit Kerala of 'Liberal' Support After Governor P Sathasivam Writes to Amit Shah
The Centre's assurance came after the governor submitted a report to Amit Shah on the damage caused by the flood and landslides.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that it will consider providing a "liberal support" to the flood-ravaged state, even as Union minister V Muraleedharan said on Saturday that a central assistance of Rs 52.27 crore was being provided to the state.

In a press release, the governor said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed him that the Centre would consider providing a "liberal support" to Kerala in view of the flood situation in the southern state.

The Centre's assurance came after the governor submitted a report to Shah on the damage caused by the flood and landslides, the status of the rescue operations and the present situation in the state, the release said.

Sathasivam also apprised the Union home minister of the situation in the state over phone and sought more support for the relief operations in the landslide-affected areas of Malappuram and other districts.

The governor's report has cited the rising death toll, the extent of damage caused in different districts, the magnitude of displacement of people, the hurdles in the rescue work and the possibility of further damage in the coming days, if the rains continue with the same intensity, the release issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The report also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the state administration, the armed forces, the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies.

Sathasivam also informed Shah that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had discussed with him about the rescue operations and that he (governor) had assured the CM of full cooperation in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the media in New Delhi that the Centre had allotted Rs 52.27 crore for the flood-hit state.

"We had allotted Rs 2,107 crore (to Kerala) last year. The state is yet to utilise around Rs 1,400 crore (of that amount). Still we have allotted Rs 52.27 crore for the flood-hit state," he said.

The minister also said the Kerala government was updating the Centre about the flood situation in the state.

"An effective coordination is there between the Centre and the state," he added. So far, 57 deaths have been reported from the southern state due to the deluge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram