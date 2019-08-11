Centre Assures Flood-hit Kerala of 'Liberal' Support After Governor P Sathasivam Writes to Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: The Centre has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that it will consider providing a "liberal support" to the flood-ravaged state, even as Union minister V Muraleedharan said on Saturday that a central assistance of Rs 52.27 crore was being provided to the state.

In a press release, the governor said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed him that the Centre would consider providing a "liberal support" to Kerala in view of the flood situation in the southern state.

The Centre's assurance came after the governor submitted a report to Shah on the damage caused by the flood and landslides, the status of the rescue operations and the present situation in the state, the release said.

Sathasivam also apprised the Union home minister of the situation in the state over phone and sought more support for the relief operations in the landslide-affected areas of Malappuram and other districts.

The governor's report has cited the rising death toll, the extent of damage caused in different districts, the magnitude of displacement of people, the hurdles in the rescue work and the possibility of further damage in the coming days, if the rains continue with the same intensity, the release issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The report also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the state administration, the armed forces, the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies.

Sathasivam also informed Shah that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had discussed with him about the rescue operations and that he (governor) had assured the CM of full cooperation in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the media in New Delhi that the Centre had allotted Rs 52.27 crore for the flood-hit state.

"We had allotted Rs 2,107 crore (to Kerala) last year. The state is yet to utilise around Rs 1,400 crore (of that amount). Still we have allotted Rs 52.27 crore for the flood-hit state," he said.

The minister also said the Kerala government was updating the Centre about the flood situation in the state.

"An effective coordination is there between the Centre and the state," he added. So far, 57 deaths have been reported from the southern state due to the deluge.

