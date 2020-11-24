Govt Bans 43 Chinese Apps for Engaging in 'Activities Prejudicial to India's Sovereignty and Defence'
Image for representation.
The ministry issued the order to blocking access to these apps by users in India based on reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- News18.com New Delhi
- Last Updated: November 24, 2020, 17:34 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The central government on Tuesday blocked 43 Chinese mobile applications in India "for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order". The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
The ministry issued the order to blocking access to these apps by users in India based on reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Earlier in June, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and 118 more apps were blocked in September.
The apps that have been banned now are:
AliSuppliers Mobile App
Alibaba Workbench
AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
Alipay Cashier
Lalamove India - Delivery App
Drive with Lalamove India
Snack Video
CamCard - Business Card Reader
CamCard - BCR (Western)
Soul- Follow the soul to find you
Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
WeDate-Dating App
Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
Adore App
TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
AsianDate: find Asian singles
FlirtWish: chat with singles
Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
Tubit: Live Streams
WeWorkChina
First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
Rela - Lesbian Social Network
Cashier Wallet
MangoTV
MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
WeTV - TV version
WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
WeTV Lite
Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
Taobao Live
DingTalk
Identity V
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
BoxStar (Early Access)
Heroes Evolved
Happy Fish
Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
Munchkin Match: magic home building
Conquista Online II