Govt Bans 43 Chinese Apps for Engaging in 'Activities Prejudicial to India's Sovereignty and Defence'

The central government on Tuesday blocked 43 Chinese mobile applications in India "for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order". The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The ministry issued the order to blocking access to these apps by users in India based on reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier in June, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and 118 more apps were blocked in September.

The apps that have been banned now are:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II