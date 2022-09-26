Centre Blocks 45 Videos from 10 YouTube Channels For Spreading Religious Hatred, Communal Chaos

The Centre on Monday acted against YouTube channels purportedly spreading misinformation by blocking 45 videos from 10 channels for spreading religious hatred and communal disharmony. The ministry of information and broadcasting said blocked content included morphed images and videos being used to “harm India’s national security, foreign relations and public order”. The blocked videos had a viewership of over 1.3 crore.

“These channels had content that spread fear and misconception among communities,” information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, adding that the central government had earlier blocked 102 YouTube channels and Facebook accounts that sought to create communal disharmony.

According to the ministry, the videos were blocked based on inputs from intelligence agencies. The orders were issued on September 23 under provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The content in these videos was covered under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the ministry said.

In an official statement, the ministry said some of the topics explored in these videos were related to government schemes such as Agnipath, Kashmir dispute, and even had geographic misrepresentation of India’s international boundaries with respect to Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh. It said the purpose of these videos was to spread malcontent and disinformation regarding these topics.

“The content included fake news and morphed videos with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities. Examples include false claims such as the government had taken away religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities, declaration of civil war in India, etc. Such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country,” the statement read.

The ministry further said some of these videos were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, armed forces, India’s national security apparatus, Kashmir dispute among others. The content was “false and sensitive” from a perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign countries, the ministry added.

Certain videos depicted “erroneous external boundary of India with parts of J&K and Ladakh outside the Indian territory”, the ministry said. “Such cartographic misrepresentation was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

