Govt Blocks Pakistan-based OTT Platform for Showing Series 'Detrimental to India's National Security'

The Centre on Monday issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and a smart TV app for showing a series that was “detrimental to India’s national security and integrity".

On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Vidly TV released a web series titled ‘Sevak: The Confessions’ which was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said three episodes of the web series have been released till date.

“Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus," senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus. First (of 3) episode was released on 26.11.2022, anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.n3— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) December 12, 2022

The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

