Centre Calls All-party Meeting on Sri Lanka Next Week; Jaishankar, Sitharaman to Brief

The Centre has called an all-party meeting next week to discuss the Sri Lanka crisis. Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the meeting – which will be held on July 19 – will be under EAM S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The Government has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and FM Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka, to be held on Tuesday (19th July),” Joshi told reporters.

Joshi was addressing the media after an all-party meeting on Sunday, which was held ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, where the opposition raised issues, including price rise, the row over ‘unparliamentary words’ and demanded the withdrawal of the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

Congress, however, took strong objection to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh asking “isn’t this unparliamentary”.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s protest movement reached its 100th day on Sunday having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country’s economic crisis continues.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency. His mismanagement is blamed for Sri Lanka’s financial turmoil, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.

The campaign to oust Rajapaksa, organised mainly through posts on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, drew people from across Sri Lanka’s often unbridgeable ethnic divides.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.