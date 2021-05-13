Centre Clarifies on Report of Faulty Ventilators, Says Hospital Not Carrying out Maintenance Activity

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Center said the ventilators supplied to GGS Medical College and Hospital were perfectly working and that it was the hospital’s responsibility to carry out maintenance activities.

“With reference to the recent media report regarding 71 of 80 AGVA make Ventilators being non-functional or faulty at the GGS Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, Punjab it is clarified that 88 Ventilators have been supplied by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and five by AGVA. After successful installation and commissioning, these Ventilators were provided with Final Acceptance Certificate by the hospital authorities," said the statement.

BEL has informed that bulk of the ventilators at GGS Medical College Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot are not faulty. “Their engineers have visited the said Medical College on different occasions in the past to address the complaints received and carried out minor repairs required promptly. They have even conducted repeated demonstrations of the functioning of the ventilators to the staff over there," the statement added.

“It was observed that there are issues/problems with the infrastructure in GGSMCH including non-availability of required pressure in the central oxygen gas pipelines. Further, the consumables like flow sensors, bacteria filters and HME filters are not being changed by the hospital authorities as per the prescribed norms, or the ventilators are being used without these important consumable items," said the Centre.

In addition, the Union Health Ministry has written to the States and UTs on 9 May 2021 informing them once again of the Helpline numbers of the Ventilator manufactures, which are also available on the ventilators in the form of stickers. In addition, information has again been provided of state-wise Whatsapp groups created with the concerned nodal officers of the States/UTs, representatives of the User Hospitals and technical teams of the manufacturers in order to address any technical issues in real-time. Dedicated email IDs of these manufacturers have also been shared with the states.

