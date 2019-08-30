Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Centre Committed to Ensuring Media Freedom, Says Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar said that responsible freedom is the essence of democratic society. He added that responsible freedom does not mean regulated freedom but means being responsible while enjoying freedom.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre Committed to Ensuring Media Freedom, Says Prakash Javadekar
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Loading...

Kochi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was committed to ensuring media freedom and recalled the party leaders' fight against emergency in 1975 to protect press freedom.

"During the students movement days, we fought against emergency in 1975 and went to jail to protect media freedom.

"That commitment will remain today also and forever to protect the freedom of media," the minister said while speaking on "New India: Government and Media" at the Malayala Manorama News Conclave here.

Noting that there were more than one lakh publications, over 700 TV channels, many web and news portals in the country, the minister said with the help of social media platforms now, nobody can stop anybody from communicating. That is the power of communication, he said.

The minister further said responsible freedom is the essence of democratic society. He said responsible freedom does not mean regulated freedom but means being responsible while enjoying freedom.

Asserting that the government was committed to media freedom, freedom of expression and protests, he said, "That freedom is essence of democracy and we will ensure that a vibrant democracy wants all these freedom. That we will ensure."

He said the essence of Narendra Modi government's concept of New India is "corruption-free New India, terror-free New India, casteism-free New India, communalism-free New India, poverty-free New India and dirt- free New India." "We are fighting a battle against cross-border terrorism. New India has to be terror-free India," he said.

He said earlier, many people did not caste their vote, but voted for their caste. "Now we are seeing a change, people are exercising their voting right beyond the expression of their caste and that is the best thing to happen for a casteism-free New India," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram