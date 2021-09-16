Centre Concedes in SC, Permits Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson to Continue Till Sep 20

New Delhi: The row over premature retirement of former NCLAT Chairperson Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema ended in the Supreme Court on Thursday after the Centre conceded, permitting him to continue in office till September 20 to pronounce verdicts.

Justice Cheema, the former Chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), was to superannuate on September 20, but Justice M Venugopal was appointed as the acting head of the tribunal with effect from September 11, creating a peculiar situation where the former approached the top court.

I have taken instructions. It was said he (Cheema) took leave to write judgments. So we have decided that he will be allowed to go to office and pronounce judgments, the current chairperson Justice Venugopal will be sent on leave, Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The submission is accepted and consequential orders will be passed (by the government).

The current chairperson will be on leave till September 20 and this order is passed keeping in mind the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the bench said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here