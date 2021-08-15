Centre Considering Using MGNREGA to Counter Ill-effects of Climate Change: Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the Centre is mulling to use MGNREGA scheme to strengthen infrastructure and counter the ill-effects of climate change. Under the scheme, he said, apart from growing fruit trees on panchayat land, ponds will also be dug out.

These ponds will be used for water conservation, he told reporters here. The rural development minister said the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme has also helped in increasing the income of women through self-help groups.

On building strong infrastructure facilities, he said panchayat bhavans are being constructed with a contribution of Rs 10 lakh from MGNREGA funds and Rs 10 lakh by the government.

