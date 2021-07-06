CHANGE LANGUAGE
Centre Creates Ministry of Cooperation to Solidify Cooperative Movement, Boost Ease of Doing Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

The new ministry will also help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching upto the grassroots.

In a historic move, a new ‘Ministry of Cooperation’ has been created by the Narendra Modi Government to realise the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (prosperity from cooperation).

Government sources told CNN-News18 that the ministry would provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. It will also help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching upto the grassroots.

The creation of a new ministry comes a day ahead of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

“In our country, a co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility,” a source said.

The ministry will also work to streamline processes to boost ‘ease of doing business’ for cooperatives and enable development of Multi-State Cooperatives (MSCS).

The central government has signaled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership. Creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister, the sources added.

