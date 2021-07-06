In a historic move, a new ‘Ministry of Cooperation’ has been created by the Narendra Modi Government to realise the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (prosperity from cooperation).

Government sources told CNN-News18 that the ministry would provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. It will also help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching upto the grassroots.

The creation of a new ministry comes a day ahead of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

“In our country, a co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility,” a source said.

The ministry will also work to streamline processes to boost ‘ease of doing business’ for cooperatives and enable development of Multi-State Cooperatives (MSCS).

The central government has signaled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership. Creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister, the sources added.

