Centre Curtails Tenure of Officer Who Wrote Against Railway Minister

The Centre on Monday curtailed the tenure of Union minister Jitendra Singh's OSD after the railway ministry objected to his article casting aspersions on Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and questioning the wisdom of senior government officials.According to a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved premature repatriation of Sanjiv Kumar, a 2005-batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), it said.The move comes a month after the railway ministry had written to the personnel ministry, asking for Kumar's immediate repatriation for "breach of official decorum and misconduct". Kumar is the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office.