LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Centre Curtails Tenure of Officer Who Wrote Against Railway Minister

The move comes a month after the railway ministry had written to the personnel ministry, asking for Sanjiv Kumar's immediate repatriation for 'breach of official decorum and misconduct'.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Centre Curtails Tenure of Officer Who Wrote Against Railway Minister
File photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal (File Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday curtailed the tenure of Union minister Jitendra Singh's OSD after the railway ministry objected to his article casting aspersions on Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and questioning the wisdom of senior government officials.

According to a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved premature repatriation of Sanjiv Kumar, a 2005-batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), it said.

The move comes a month after the railway ministry had written to the personnel ministry, asking for Kumar's immediate repatriation for "breach of official decorum and misconduct". Kumar is the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram