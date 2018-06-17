Centre Decides Not to Extend 'Ramzan Ceasefire' in J&K, Forces to Resume Crackdown on Militants
Rajnath Singh said while the forces had exercised exemplary restraint, terrorists indulged in wanton killing of innocent civilians and attacks on security personnel.
Taking to Twitter, home minister Rajnath Singh credited the armed forces for their restraint and asked them to resume operations against terrorists like before.
The home minister added that the government was committed to working to create an environment free of terror and violence in the Valley.
“It is important that all those who have interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and especially the youth, in mind isolate the terrorists and work towards bringing back misguided youth to the right path,” he said.
The government’s decision comes just days after veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was brutally shot dead by bike-borne men near his office in Srinagar. The bullet-riddled body of army officer Aurangzeb, who was abducted by militants, was found on the same day.
On 17th May 2018, GoI took the decision that Security Forces will not conduct offensive operations in J&K during the holy month of Ramzan. This decision was taken in the interests of the peace loving people of J&K, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 17 June 2018
It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the Security Forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs, resulting in deaths and injuries.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 17 June 2018
The Security Forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 17 June 2018
It is important that all sections of peace loving people come together to isolate the terrorists and motivate those who have been misguided to return to the path of peace.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 17 June 2018
