Centre Decides Not to Extend 'Ramzan Ceasefire' in J&K, Forces to Resume Crackdown on Militants

Rajnath Singh said while the forces had exercised exemplary restraint, terrorists indulged in wanton killing of innocent civilians and attacks on security personnel.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A month after it launched the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP-led Union government has decided to not extend it any further.

Taking to Twitter, home minister Rajnath Singh credited the armed forces for their restraint and asked them to resume operations against terrorists like before.

The home minister added that the government was committed to working to create an environment free of terror and violence in the Valley.

“It is important that all those who have interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and especially the youth, in mind isolate the terrorists and work towards bringing back misguided youth to the right path,” he said.

Mincing no words, Singh said while the forces had exercised exemplary restraint, terrorists indulged in wanton killing of innocent civilians and attacks on security personnel.

The government’s decision comes just days after veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was brutally shot dead by bike-borne men near his office in Srinagar. The bullet-riddled body of army officer Aurangzeb, who was abducted by militants, was found on the same day.

















