Centre Defends Vaccine Policy in SC, Says States had the Opportunity to Request Jabs

The Centre has defended its vaccine policy in the Supreme Court’s suo moto case on the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

In its affidavit filed in the SC, the Centre elaborated on its vaccine policy. The Centre said states were given the opportunity to procure on their requests to the Centre, and that the government has been reviewing the vaccination policy dynamically since May, 2021.

It added that the government was aiming towards vaccination for all by December this year.

The total population of the country aged 18 years and above is approximately 93-94 crore. Administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore vaccine doses.

The Centre said it is making the necessary arrangements for the required doses. It also provided the cost break-up of the vaccines in its affidavit. According to the document, approximately Rs 10,000 crore has been spent/allocated for vaccine procurement, so far.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the Centre to provide detailed information on all COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the government to date, including Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V. It said the data should include: (a) the dates of all Central government procurement orders for all three vaccinations; (b) the quantity of vaccines ordered as of each date; and (c) the expected date of supply, according to the Court.

The apex court had also asked the Centre to share its plan on how and when the government will vaccinate the remaining population in phases 1, 2, and 3. Further, the Court also sought information on the steps being taken by the Central government to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis.

The ruling was issued by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat in a suo motu case filed by the highest court to address issues surrounding the administration of Covid-19 in the country. It further said: While filing it’s affidavit, UoI shall also ensure that copies of all the relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking and culminating in the vaccination policy are also annexed on the vaccination policy.

Calling the Centre’s policy on vaccination of 18-44 ages “arbitrary and irrational", the Supreme Court had said that currently people in that age group are not just getting infected, but suffering from severe effects of the infection, including hospitalisation and death. The court had also highlighted the changing nature of the pandemic and said it has created a situation where this younger age bracket also needs to be vaccinated. However, it added that priority may be retained between different age groups on a scientific basis.

